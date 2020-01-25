Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Daniel C. Martin Sells 26,999 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCPH opened at $66.25 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

