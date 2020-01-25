Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,930 ($38.54) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,090 ($40.65).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

DPH opened at GBX 2,952 ($38.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,899.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.70. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,288 ($30.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65). The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

