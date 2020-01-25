DECENT (DCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $967,830.00 and $40.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.