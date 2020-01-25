David M. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $169,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 345,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,656. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $7,065,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.