Datum (DAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,174.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Datum has a market cap of $818,371.00 and approximately $73,174.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.