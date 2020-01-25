Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DANOY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 340,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,556. Danone has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

