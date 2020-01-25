Danone SA (EPA:BN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($90.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €74.10 ($86.16) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.69 and its 200-day moving average is €76.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

