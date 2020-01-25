CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $16.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

