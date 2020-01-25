CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

