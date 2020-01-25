Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2025 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2025

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

CUBI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $736.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

