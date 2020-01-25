Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and $77,623.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007424 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.05516965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

