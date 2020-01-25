CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $19.92. CryoPort shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 13,154 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The stock has a market cap of $707.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CryoPort by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CryoPort by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

