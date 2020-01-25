Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.1%.

Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have commented on CAPL. ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

