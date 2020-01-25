Critical Review: Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and Elbit Systems (NYSE:ESLT)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Park Electrochemical and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97% Elbit Systems 4.16% 13.41% 3.97%

Risk and Volatility

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Elbit Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 6.42 $113.54 million N/A N/A Elbit Systems $3.68 billion 1.79 $206.74 million N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Park Electrochemical.

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats Elbit Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

