Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.
Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 3.20. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $74.00.
In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Crispr Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
