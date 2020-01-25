Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 3.20. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

