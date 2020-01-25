Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

CRNX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 33,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

