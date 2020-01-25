Credits (CS) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Credits has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $443,883.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, WazirX and COSS. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, WazirX, LBank, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

