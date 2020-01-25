Credit Suisse Group Trims J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $110.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

JBHT traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.71. 561,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,185. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.49.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

