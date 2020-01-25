Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,006,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.