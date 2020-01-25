Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

