Credit Suisse Group Lowers Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 2,368,035 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 1,194,395 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,953,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

