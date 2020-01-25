Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,325. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

