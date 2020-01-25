Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.
International Money Express stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,325. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
