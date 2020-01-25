Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 29,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $507.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.