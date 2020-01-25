Craig Hallum Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

