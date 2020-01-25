Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

BREW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BREW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 156,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.98. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

