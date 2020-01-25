CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CRA International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CRA International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.