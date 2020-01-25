CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $1.00. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,117 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

