COVA Hits 1-Day Volume of $840,338.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $453,582.00 and $840,338.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.03112186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

