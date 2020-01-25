Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 4th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 5.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.51. 1,975,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $291.30. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

