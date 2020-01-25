COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.62. COSTAMARE INC/SH shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 2,978,400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.