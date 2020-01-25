Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%.

CLDB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. Cortland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

In related news, COO Timothy Carney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

