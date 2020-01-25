Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $351.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $352.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.11 and its 200 day moving average is $314.87.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

