Contents Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.55 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $202,424.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.05562716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128702 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

