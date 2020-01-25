ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $12,305.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, UEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007565 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

