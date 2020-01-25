Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CPSS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

