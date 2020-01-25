Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 6.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 2,035,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,337,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $15,737,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $7,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 65.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

