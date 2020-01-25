Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Trading Down 6.8%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 2,035,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,337,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 45.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,614,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $15,737,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $7,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 65.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
