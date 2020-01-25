Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNCE. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

CNCE stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 284,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,457. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

