Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 284,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,457. The firm has a market cap of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

