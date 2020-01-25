Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Receives €59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.00 ($68.60).

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of ETR COP traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €63.25 ($73.55). The stock had a trading volume of 65,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.29 and a 200-day moving average of €60.34.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

