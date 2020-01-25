Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.51 ($45.94).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

EPA:SGO traded up €0.55 ($0.64) on Friday, reaching €35.21 ($40.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.56 and a 200 day moving average of €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.