Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.