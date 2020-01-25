Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $32,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $309.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.64 and a 52 week high of $320.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.02.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

