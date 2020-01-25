Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of COLB opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

