Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

