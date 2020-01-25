Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
