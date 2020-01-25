Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 419,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,919. Codexis has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

