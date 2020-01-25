Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of VIVO Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get VIVO Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. VIVO Cannabis has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.