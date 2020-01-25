Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, RTT News reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

