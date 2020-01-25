Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45.
In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
