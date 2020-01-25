Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

