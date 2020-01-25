Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.