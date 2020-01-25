Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results reflected higher revenues and loans, partly offset by rise in expenses and cost of credit. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Further, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low rates in the days ahead. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Additionally, decline in equity-market revenues and volatile underwriting business are concerns for the company.”

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE C opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after buying an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

